BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Hits $4.40

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $26.75 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00007419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00064548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.00328663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.56 or 0.00778726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00028970 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

