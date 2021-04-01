Bitcoinus Trading Up 199.8% Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $125,193.70 and approximately $2,875.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 199.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,124.10 or 0.99784589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00032900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00114942 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001337 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001718 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

