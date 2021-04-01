BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $3,286.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00286242 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00096700 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,112,634,555 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

