BitDegree Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. BitDegree has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $1,684.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDegree Token Profile

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

