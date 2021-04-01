BitForex Token Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, BitForex Token has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $20.74 million and $903,090.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitForex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.26 or 0.00641959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About BitForex Token

BF is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,265,009,113 tokens. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

