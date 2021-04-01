BitMax Token Market Cap Hits $1.22 Billion (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.82 or 0.00639123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.