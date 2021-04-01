Bitrue Coin (BTR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.48 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $39.99 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00638529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

