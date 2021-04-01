BitTorrent 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.84 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and approximately $2.84 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00031849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001815 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,980,422,741 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

