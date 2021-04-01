BitWhite Achieves Market Capitalization of $125,248.18 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $125,248.18 and approximately $144,930.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

