Bitzeny Market Capitalization Achieves $88,725.93 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $88,725.93 and $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00335269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004086 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000779 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

