Bitzeny (ZNY) Achieves Market Cap of $134,047.40

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 70.7% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $134,047.40 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.75 or 0.00344650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

