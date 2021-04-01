BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $230,711.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00050978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.05 or 0.00643695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026182 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Coin Profile

BIZZCOIN (CRYPTO:BIZZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,455,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

BIZZCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

