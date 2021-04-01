BIZZCOIN Hits One Day Volume of $232,438.00 (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $232,438.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIZZCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00050221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00634345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Coin Profile

BIZZCOIN (CRYPTO:BIZZ) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,455,725 coins. The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

BIZZCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIZZCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIZZCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.