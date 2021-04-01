BlackCoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.02 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $1.93 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00017306 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,574,979 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

