BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,162 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

