BlackRock Inc. Acquires 26,396 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.29% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5,155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 241,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $331,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $152,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

