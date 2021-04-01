BlackRock Inc. Acquires 879,991 Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 5,866,606.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 879,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.86% of Ocean Power Technologies worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

OPTT stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.24. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.79% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

