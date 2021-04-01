BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) by 224.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Metacrine worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,469,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,593,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

MTCR opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70. Metacrine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

