BlackRock Inc. Buys 11,228 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,213.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

