BlackRock Inc. Buys 6,433 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILTB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 29,373 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $68.55 on Thursday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.