BlackRock Inc. Buys New Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,627,000.

MNSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $24.02 on Thursday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

