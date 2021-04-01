BlackRock Inc. Buys New Stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $134,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $2,505,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFIIU opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

