BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,483,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.90% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,361 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 345,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDR opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

CDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

