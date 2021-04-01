BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BATS:IEFN opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

