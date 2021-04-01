BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.36% of Partners Bancorp worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $79,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $259,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTRS opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Partners Bancorp Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

