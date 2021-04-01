BlackRock Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.16% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 18th.

ATXI stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Avenue Therapeutics Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

