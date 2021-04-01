BlackRock Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LG Display by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in LG Display by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LG Display by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

