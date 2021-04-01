BlackRock Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of USA Truck worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in USA Truck by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USA Truck by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Truck alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

USAK opened at $19.11 on Thursday. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.