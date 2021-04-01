BlackRock Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 579,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.35% of Banco BBVA Argentina worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBAR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 291,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $557.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Santander downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

