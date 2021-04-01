BlackRock Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,526 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.55% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 1,080,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

