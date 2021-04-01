BlackRock Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 13,647.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of So-Young International worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in So-Young International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.75 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. So-Young International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

