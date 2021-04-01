BlackRock Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.77% of Enochian Biosciences worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Shares of ENOB stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.