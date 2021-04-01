BlackRock Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 5,859.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 390,630 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.89% of Kamada worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. Kamada Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $275.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

