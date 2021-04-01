BlackRock Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.41% of Bogota Financial worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

