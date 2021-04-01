BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 18,771.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Novan worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Novan alerts:

NOVN stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Novan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $236.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.