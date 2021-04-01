BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.81% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATB opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

