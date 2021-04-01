BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,133,712 Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 1,867.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.23% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

