BlackRock Inc. Purchases 15,126 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of WNS worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in WNS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in WNS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 143,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WNS by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

WNS stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34. WNS has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

