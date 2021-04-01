BlackRock Inc. Purchases 28,160 Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.31% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6,163.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

