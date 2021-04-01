BlackRock Inc. Purchases 36,363 Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) by 166.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 7.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

