BlackRock Inc. Purchases 58,421 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.98% of Park City Group worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 123.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

PCYG stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a P/E ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

