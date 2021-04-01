BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Sogou as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of SOGO opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. Sogou Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

