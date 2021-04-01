BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 524,526 Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 524,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.89% of Ault Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ault Global alerts:

DPW stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.