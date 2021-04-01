BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 59,296 Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Separately, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

GLSI stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

