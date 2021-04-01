BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.24% of Bank7 worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

