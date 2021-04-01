BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.19% of NL Industries worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NL opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.30. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

