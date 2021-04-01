BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 365.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.