BlackRock Inc. Sells 14,248 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,248 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,340,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,628,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 921,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 83.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 785,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 356,367 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

KL stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

