BlackRock Inc. Sells 436,995 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.20% of Himax Technologies worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 220.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMX opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.68 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

