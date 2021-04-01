BlackRock Inc. Sells 49,397 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,397 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.41% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CPSS stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.57.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

